SPRINGFIELD – With no scent, color, or taste, radon is a stealthy killer. In fact, it’s the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. “January is National Radon Action Month and a good opportunity to learn about this gas,” explained Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau.

“It is estimated that more than 1,100 people in Illinois develop radon-related lung cancer each year. IEMA-OHS is encouraging all property owners and renters to understand the risk and test for radon,” said Tate-Nadeau.

Radon test kits can be purchased by calling the Illinois Radon Hotline at 800-325-1245 or at most hardware and department stores. It is recommended to conduct one short-term test and one long-term test to ensure consistent readings. Should you find higher readings, you should contact IEMA-OHS at 800-325-1245 for information about a licensed mitigation professional who are trained to reduce radon levels.

For information on radon measurement, mitigation, and licensing, visit the IEMA-OHS Radon page at https://iemaohs.illinois.gov/nrs/radon.html. Information is also available through IEMA-OHS’ Radon Hotline at 800-325-1245.

Statewide Awareness Poster & Video Contests

IEMA-OHS and the American Lung Association (ALAIL) will also hold two statewide contests that encourage school students to create awareness posters or videos to increase knowledge among their classmates. High school students can enter a 30-second commercial style video, while middle school students can enter a poster that encourages radon testing.

“Radon is responsible for an estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year and is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. Since radon is odorless, tasteless and colorless, the only way to detect radon in your home is to test the air. This is why it is critical for everyone to test their home,” said Jill Heins-Nesvold, Nationwide Senior Director of Indoor Air Quality for the American Lung Association. “This contest is a perfect way for everyone to learn more about this dangerous gas and take action to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Radon Poster Contest Radon Video Contest Eligibility Students Age 9-14 All High School Students Registration Status Now Open Now Open Submissions Due Article continues after sponsor message March 10 March 10 First Prize $200 $600 Second Prize $150 $500 Third Prize $100 $400 Most Views Winner n/a $200

Both contests are sponsored by IEMA-OHS and the American Lung Association. For more information on the awareness poster and video content, visit https://iemaohs.illinois.gov/nrs/radon/radoncontest.html.

2024 Radon Poster Winners

1st place – Hufford Junior High School (Gabriela S.)

2nd place – Reservoir Gifted Academy (Lilly D.)

3rd place – St. Alphonus/St. Patrick School (Amelia D.)

2024 Radon Video Winners

1st place – Morris Community High School (Callie F., Janelle D., and Elise K.) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2t2PaWEd3c

2nd place – Morris Community High School (Olyvia P.) https://youtu.be/LtPTMrhlO5g?si=-eG6EqhSVZHIMrcW

3rd place – Mahomet-Seymour High School (Brianna D. and Braden P.) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_rb1CU5KME

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov

