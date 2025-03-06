SPRINGFIELD - On March 18, 1925, the deadliest tornado in U.S. history tore through southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and southwest Indiana, leaving a 219-mile path of destruction.

“During this Severe Weather Preparedness Month, I want everyone in Illinois to recognize the dangers of tornadoes and other weather disasters,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “That tornado, 100 years ago this month, killed 234 residents in Murphysboro alone, making it the hardest-hit town in Illinois during that storm. A total of 695 people lost their lives across the tri-state area. We want Illinoisans to take preparedness seriously—know the risks, have a plan, and review your insurance coverage.”

National Weather Service Lincoln Warning Coordination Meteorologist Ed Shimon emphasized the importance of preparedness. “Devastating tornadoes have occurred in every month of the year. We encourage everyone to have a tornado safety plan and practice it regularly. When a tornado is approaching, seconds can save lives.”

Flooding: Another Major Threat in Illinois

In addition to tornadoes, flooding remains one of Illinois’ most significant weather threats. In 2024, Illinois experienced a major presidential disaster declaration for severe weather and flooding, resulting in over $150 million in damages.

Nationally, flooding is the most common natural hazard, yet many homeowners remain uninsured against flood damage. The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) recommend that homeowners, renters, and businesses consider flood insurance to protect their property and belongings.

“Flood insurance must be purchased separately from most homeowners and renters policies and typically takes effect 30 days after purchase,” said IDOI Acting Director Ann Gillespie. “If your community is not eligible for the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), private flood insurance may be available from a licensed agent or insurer. Our IDOI insurance analysts can help answer questions about coverage options.”

Flood insurance is available through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) for residents of nearly 23,000 participating communities nationwide. A list of participating flood insurance providers can be found here.

Consider Earthquake Insurance

Illinois residents should also review their earthquake insurance options. Standard homeowners insurance policies may not cover earthquake damage, and coverage varies by provider. When evaluating earthquake insurance, consider whether your policy includes all structures (home, garage), contents, and any exclusions or limitations.

Be Prepared: Steps to Protect Your Home and Family

IEMA-OHS recommends that you:

Keep all important records and documents in a secure waterproof container

Make an inventory of possessions using lists and photos/videos

Insure your property and personal items

Know how to shut off your home utilities like electricity, gas, and water

Assemble an emergency kit and “go bag” to help your family for at least three days during extended power outages or in case of evacuation

In case power is out, make sure flashlights with fresh batteries are ready

Generators should only be run outside, never indoors or in enclosed spaces

More tips and preparedness kit ideas can be found at https://ready.illinois.gov/plan/emergencykit.html.

Details of the 1925 tornado can be found in a report by the Illinois State Water Survey, Urbana-Champaign:https://climateillinois.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/reduced-iswsc-103.pdf

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov

IEMA-OHS Social Media: X/Twitter | Meta/Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

