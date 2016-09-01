‘Don’t Wait. Communicate. Make Your Emergency Plan Today’ is Theme for National Preparedness Month in September

SPRINGFIELD – September is National Preparedness Month and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is joining with emergency management agencies throughout the state and across the U.S. to encourage people to spend a few moments during the month on disaster preparedness.

The campaign’s theme, ‘Don’t Wait. Communicate. Make Your Emergency Plan Today’,urges people to set aside time to discuss emergency plans with family members and develop a plan to stay safe when disaster strikes. The month-long preparedness drive will conclude on September 30 with ‘American’s PrepareAthon,’ a national day of action.

“Severe weather and other disasters can’t be prevented, and many occur without much warning,” said IEMA Director James K. Joseph. “We saw that happen last December with heavy rains and widespread flooding that claimed 10 lives and drove many people from their homes with little notice. Taking a few minutes now on your emergency plan could be a true life saver during an emergency.”

Throughout September, IEMA will offer tips and information on how to develop a family emergency communication plan, assemble an emergency supply kit, as well as ways to receive critical emergency warnings.

IEMA offers disaster preparedness information on the Ready Illinois website (www.Ready.Illinois.gov), a one-stop resource for detailed information about what to do before, during and after disasters.

In addition, throughout September IEMA will post daily preparedness tips on the Ready Illinois Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ReadyIllinois) and Twitter (@ReadyIllinois).

During disasters, IEMA uses the Ready Illinois website, Facebook and Twitter pages to provide critical information about the incident, including shelter locations, road closures, safety information, photos and more.

