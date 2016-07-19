Grants will help 120 cities, counties prepare for emergencies 

SPRINGFIELD – Grants totaling $4 million awarded by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) will help 120 accredited city and county emergency management agencies throughout Illinois support local disaster preparedness and response efforts.

“Every emergency begins and ends at the local level, and local emergency management agencies are key components of that response and recovery,” said IEMA Director James K. Joseph. “These grants will allow them to continue efforts to ensure the safety of the residents in the communities and counties they serve.”

The Emergency Management Performance Grants (EMPG) are funded through a grant IEMA receives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).  The grants, which are awarded annually, can be used for day-to-day operations of local emergency preparedness and response programs. Award amounts were determined by a base amount plus population-based formula prescribed by administrative rule. 

County and municipal emergency management agencies receiving the grants include:

EMA

FFY 16 Allocation

 

EMA

FFY 16 Allocation

Adams County

27,550.17

 

Clay County

14,840.00

Alexander County

11,610.00

 

Clinton County

21,767.43

Aurora, City of

53,328.46

 

Coles County

18,168.75

Bond County

2,317.23

 

Cook County

447,235.69

Boone County

25,000.24

 

Crawford County

7,244.66

Bureau County

21,218.73

 

Cumberland County

8,891.00

Calhoun County

4,739.62

 

De Kalb County

35,050.74

Carbondale, City of

19,429.97

 

Des Plaines, City of

25,827.82

Carroll County

17,357.59

 

De Witt County

17,588.98

Centralia, City of

5,493.41

 

Douglas County

18,262.82

Champaign County

53,955.57

 

Du Page County

157,969.75

Chicago, City of

545,594.03

 

Du Quoin, City of

15,529.02

Christian County

18,157.72

 

East St. Louis, City of

19,647.54

Clark County

17,544.42

 

Edgar County

17,986.11

Effingham, City of

16,754.70

 

Mc Lean County

47,745.54

Effingham County

18,643.97

 

Menard County

16,829.00

Elmhurst, City of

20,227.36

 

Mercer County

17,563.94

Evanston, City of

29,005.26

 

Metropolis, City of

15,613.37

Fairview Heights, City of

8,457.83

 

Monroe County

20,820.43

Fayette County

18,688.51

 

Montgomery County

20,258.12

Flora, City of

7,568.32

 

Morgan County

21,330.88

Ford County

7,289.40

 

Moultrie County

17,250.97

Franklin County

22,121.97

 

Mt. Vernon, City of

17,335.90

Fulton County

20,590.63

 

Naperville, City of

42,282.47

Gallatin County

15,426.52

 

Ogle County

24,868.61

Granite City

9,498.53

 

Palatine, Village of

27,836.74

Grundy County

24,191.80

 

Peoria, City of

36,991.46

Hamilton County

15,580.65

 

Peoria County

28,414.20

Hardin County

15,176.40

 

Perry County

17,525.89

Henderson County

15,769.84

 

Piatt County

17,622.07

Henry County

16,694.38

 

Pike County

17,563.16

Hoffman Estates, Village of

20,961.80

 

Pope County

15,205.98

Iroquois County

 

