Grants will help 120 cities, counties prepare for emergencies

SPRINGFIELD – Grants totaling $4 million awarded by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) will help 120 accredited city and county emergency management agencies throughout Illinois support local disaster preparedness and response efforts.

“Every emergency begins and ends at the local level, and local emergency management agencies are key components of that response and recovery,” said IEMA Director James K. Joseph. “These grants will allow them to continue efforts to ensure the safety of the residents in the communities and counties they serve.”

The Emergency Management Performance Grants (EMPG) are funded through a grant IEMA receives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The grants, which are awarded annually, can be used for day-to-day operations of local emergency preparedness and response programs. Award amounts were determined by a base amount plus population-based formula prescribed by administrative rule.

County and municipal emergency management agencies receiving the grants include:

EMA FFY 16 Allocation EMA FFY 16 Allocation Adams County 27,550.17 Clay County 14,840.00 Alexander County 11,610.00 Clinton County 21,767.43 Aurora, City of 53,328.46 Coles County 18,168.75 Bond County 2,317.23 Cook County 447,235.69 Boone County 25,000.24 Crawford County 7,244.66 Bureau County 21,218.73 Cumberland County 8,891.00 Calhoun County 4,739.62 De Kalb County 35,050.74 Carbondale, City of 19,429.97 Des Plaines, City of 25,827.82 Carroll County 17,357.59 De Witt County 17,588.98 Centralia, City of 5,493.41 Douglas County 18,262.82 Champaign County 53,955.57 Du Page County 157,969.75 Chicago, City of 545,594.03 Du Quoin, City of 15,529.02 Christian County 18,157.72 East St. Louis, City of 19,647.54 Clark County 17,544.42 Edgar County 17,986.11 Effingham, City of 16,754.70 Mc Lean County 47,745.54 Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Effingham County 18,643.97 Menard County 16,829.00 Elmhurst, City of 20,227.36 Mercer County 17,563.94 Evanston, City of 29,005.26 Metropolis, City of 15,613.37 Fairview Heights, City of 8,457.83 Monroe County 20,820.43 Fayette County 18,688.51 Montgomery County 20,258.12 Flora, City of 7,568.32 Morgan County 21,330.88 Ford County 7,289.40 Moultrie County 17,250.97 Franklin County 22,121.97 Mt. Vernon, City of 17,335.90 Fulton County 20,590.63 Naperville, City of 42,282.47 Gallatin County 15,426.52 Ogle County 24,868.61 Granite City 9,498.53 Palatine, Village of 27,836.74 Grundy County 24,191.80 Peoria, City of 36,991.46 Hamilton County 15,580.65 Peoria County 28,414.20 Hardin County 15,176.40 Perry County 17,525.89 Henderson County 15,769.84 Piatt County 17,622.07 Henry County 16,694.38 Pike County 17,563.16 Hoffman Estates, Village of 20,961.80 Pope County 15,205.98 Iroquois County

