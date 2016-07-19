IEMA awards $4 million in grants to support local emergency management agencies
Grants will help 120 cities, counties prepare for emergencies
SPRINGFIELD – Grants totaling $4 million awarded by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) will help 120 accredited city and county emergency management agencies throughout Illinois support local disaster preparedness and response efforts.
“Every emergency begins and ends at the local level, and local emergency management agencies are key components of that response and recovery,” said IEMA Director James K. Joseph. “These grants will allow them to continue efforts to ensure the safety of the residents in the communities and counties they serve.”
The Emergency Management Performance Grants (EMPG) are funded through a grant IEMA receives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The grants, which are awarded annually, can be used for day-to-day operations of local emergency preparedness and response programs. Award amounts were determined by a base amount plus population-based formula prescribed by administrative rule.
County and municipal emergency management agencies receiving the grants include:
|
EMA
|
FFY 16 Allocation
|
|
EMA
|
FFY 16 Allocation
|
Adams County
|
27,550.17
|
|
Clay County
|
14,840.00
|
Alexander County
|
11,610.00
|
|
Clinton County
|
21,767.43
|
Aurora, City of
|
53,328.46
|
|
Coles County
|
18,168.75
|
Bond County
|
2,317.23
|
|
Cook County
|
447,235.69
|
Boone County
|
25,000.24
|
|
Crawford County
|
7,244.66
|
Bureau County
|
21,218.73
|
|
Cumberland County
|
8,891.00
|
Calhoun County
|
4,739.62
|
|
De Kalb County
|
35,050.74
|
Carbondale, City of
|
19,429.97
|
|
Des Plaines, City of
|
25,827.82
|
Carroll County
|
17,357.59
|
|
De Witt County
|
17,588.98
|
Centralia, City of
|
5,493.41
|
|
Douglas County
|
18,262.82
|
Champaign County
|
53,955.57
|
|
Du Page County
|
157,969.75
|
Chicago, City of
|
545,594.03
|
|
Du Quoin, City of
|
15,529.02
|
Christian County
|
18,157.72
|
|
East St. Louis, City of
|
19,647.54
|
Clark County
|
17,544.42
|
|
Edgar County
|
17,986.11
|
Effingham, City of
|
16,754.70
|
|
Mc Lean County
|
47,745.54
|
Effingham County
|
18,643.97
|
|
Menard County
|
16,829.00
|
Elmhurst, City of
|
20,227.36
|
|
Mercer County
|
17,563.94
|
Evanston, City of
|
29,005.26
|
|
Metropolis, City of
|
15,613.37
|
Fairview Heights, City of
|
8,457.83
|
|
Monroe County
|
20,820.43
|
Fayette County
|
18,688.51
|
|
Montgomery County
|
20,258.12
|
Flora, City of
|
7,568.32
|
|
Morgan County
|
21,330.88
|
Ford County
|
7,289.40
|
|
Moultrie County
|
17,250.97
|
Franklin County
|
22,121.97
|
|
Mt. Vernon, City of
|
17,335.90
|
Fulton County
|
20,590.63
|
|
Naperville, City of
|
42,282.47
|
Gallatin County
|
15,426.52
|
|
Ogle County
|
24,868.61
|
Granite City
|
9,498.53
|
|
Palatine, Village of
|
27,836.74
|
Grundy County
|
24,191.80
|
|
Peoria, City of
|
36,991.46
|
Hamilton County
|
15,580.65
|
|
Peoria County
|
28,414.20
|
Hardin County
|
15,176.40
|
|
Perry County
|
17,525.89
|
Henderson County
|
15,769.84
|
|
Piatt County
|
17,622.07
|
Henry County
|
16,694.38
|
|
Pike County
|
17,563.16
|
Hoffman Estates, Village of
|
20,961.80
|
|
Pope County
|
15,205.98
|
Iroquois County
