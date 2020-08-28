SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) today announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) to help local governments fund hazard mitigation projects as a way to reduce a community’s risks for disasters and other hazards. Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) and Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) are both nationally competitive grant programs that are submitted through IEMA, but funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“This funding opportunity is an economic lifeline for countless communities throughout our state,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “The State of Illinois is susceptible to various hazards including tornadoes, floods and earthquakes. That’s why we stress the importance of proactive mitigation measures to reduce a community’s risk for repetitive damages due to natural disasters. These grants allow our communities to rebuild smarter, stronger and more resilient.”

The Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) grant can be used to fund projects that reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damages to buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program. In order to qualify for the FMA grant, local governments must have an approved Hazard Mitigation Plan. A hazard mitigation plan identifies vulnerabilities and identifies a long-term strategy to build resiliency by breaking the cycle of severe repetitive disaster damages. In federal fiscal year 2020, there is $160 million available through this nationally competitive grant program.

The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant can be used for capacity-building, enabling innovation, promoting partnerships. The program aims to reduce overall risk to the population and structures through mitigation, while at the same time reducing reliance on federal funding from Stafford Act disaster declarations. The BRIC grant can be used to fund mitigation measures for all hazards. BRIC grants can also be used to help fund Hazard Mitigation Plans, which are a necessary component for many federal grant programs. In federal fiscal year 2020, there will be $500 million available through this nationally competitive grant program.

For FMA, further information is available in the NOFO: DHS-20-MT-029-000-99 and FMA Fact Sheet.

For BRIC, further information is available in the NOFO: DHS-20-MT-047-00-99 and BRIC Fact Sheet

To be considered for the BRIC and FMA grant programs, local jurisdictions must submit the required pre-application form. All pre-applications forms must be submitted to IEMA at ema.mitigation@illinois.gov no later than September 30, 2020. Applicants with additional questions can also contact the State Hazard Mitigation Officer, Sam Al-Basha, at 217-785-9942.

