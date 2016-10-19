SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) today recognized the city of Godfrey for achieving the Ready to Respond Community designation. Godfrey is the second municipality in Illinois to receive the designation, which recognizes communities that achieve an enhanced level of preparedness through successful completion of rigorous criteria.

The Ready to Respond Community Program emphasizes a “whole community” approach to preparedness that involves elected officials, government entities, volunteer and not-for-profit organizations, private industry and residents. The program is voluntary and open to communities throughout the state.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s not easy to meet the rigorous requirements of the Ready to Respond Community program,” said IEMA Director James K. Joseph. “But I believe the communities that have put forth the time and effort to achieve this designation are benefitting from their enhanced capabilities to respond to and recover from disasters. I commend Godfrey’s leadership for tackling these challenges and their commitment to protecting the safety of the people who call Godfrey home.”

The Ready to Respond Community designation is valid for three years, at which time Godfrey officials can submit updated documentation in order to renew its status.

“Though no one likes to envision an event that causes disruption to the community, the village has dramatically improved upon its disaster readiness and preparedness,” said Godfrey Mayor Michael J. McCormick. “Being prepared means quicker action can be taken following a disaster and life can go back to normal faster for our residents, businesses and the community as a whole.”

The Ready to Respond Community program is part of Illinois’ Ready to Respond initiative. To date, five colleges and universities have received the Ready to Respond Campus designation after meeting that program’s requirements.

More like this: