MANTENO - The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) Veterans Home in Manteno will present the Republic of Korea War Service Medal to 24 Korea War Veterans who reside at the IDVA Veterans Home in Manteno, Illinois.

Illinois Army National Guard Captain Thomas M. Gilligan, commander of the 933rd Military Police Company out of Fort Sheridan, Illinois will be awarding the medals.

The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. 

