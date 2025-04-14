SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has released its updated Illinois School Vaccination Coverage Dashboard. The updated dashboard includes data from the current 2024-25 school year. The interactive platform provides valuable insight into statewide, county, and school district vaccination trends, using publicly available data collected by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE).

“Providing Illinois residents with access to real-time data to guide their medical decision-making is a critical IDPH priority,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “The updated school vaccination dashboard now allows parents and caregivers to review the latest vaccination trends in their local school districts. As a pediatrician, I know how important vaccinations are for protective children from preventable illnesses.

As measles outbreaks spread through various parts of the United States, it is now more important than ever to make sure you and your family members are up to date with all age-appropriate immunizations.”

“Vaccinations are one of the most effective tools we have to protect children from serious, preventable diseases and to keep them learning in school,” said Illinois State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders. “We’re proud to partner with the Illinois Department of Public Health to provide this powerful tool to families, educators, and community leaders. Ongoing deadly measles outbreaks in other parts of the country serve as a call to action for all of us to protect our children, schools, and communities with safe, proven, and evidence-based immunizations. By understanding where vaccination gaps exist, we can work together to protect every student’s life and opportunity to learn without preventable health disruptions.”

The dashboard, which includes data as of October 2024, serves as a critical resource for public health officials, educators, policymakers, and Illinois residents helping them make informed decisions about school immunization policies and public health initiatives. Among key takeaways from the current data:

Even with a recent nationwide surge in measles cases, the overall measles vaccination rate for school children remains above 95% in Illinois in the 2024-2025 school year.

Additionally, over 70% of schools in the state have more than 95% of their students vaccinated for measles, forming a protective threshold for immunity and minimizing the risk of large outbreaks in those schools.

Unfortunately, 10% of Illinois schools still have less than 91% of their students vaccinated for measles, making them extremely vulnerable to larger outbreaks and disruptions from any cases introduced into that school.

Additional data:

The largest increases in average school vaccination coverage between the last and current school year was observed for pneumococcal pneumonia (+1.8%) and Hib (+1.6%) vaccination

Rates for several other vaccinations declined slightly, including measles (-0.1%), mumps (-0.1%), rubella (-0.1%), varicella (-0.1%), and DTP/DTaP/TD (-0.3%)

Traditional public schools across the state have demonstrated higher coverage rates across all vaccine types, compared to public charter and nonpublic schools

Although some school vaccination coverage rates remain high, others are still at risk for disease or outbreak due to lower coverage rates and increased community vulnerability scores (e.g., larger population density, lower socioeconomic status).

Vaccination data in the dashboard is derived exclusively from ISBE, which oversees annual vaccination data collection and reporting from schools statewide. Schools report students’ immunization status as of Oct. 15. While IDPH does not directly collect or report school immunization data, the agency collaborates closely with ISBE to ensure the accuracy of the information presented.

The Illinois School Vaccination Coverage Dashboard includes data from ISBE’s Immunization School Survey Results and Directory of Education Entities, ensuring transparency and accessibility. All data displayed is publicly available and complies with ISBE and IDPH data privacy and security policies. The dashboard display allows users to view data by the selected school year and by specific types of immunizations, including measles, mumps, chickenpox, TDAP, and more. The data can be sorted by multiple factors, including county, census tract, municipality, school or school district; by school characteristic, including funding type, affiliation, and population; and by indexes that measure social vulnerability within a community and show what percentage of a community must be immunized against a particular illness in order to protect those who are not immunized. Users can also view trends related to immunization coverage and exemptions under state law.

For more information on how to use and understand the dashboard, you can refer to the “Data Overview” section within the dashboard for additional information on data fields and methodology. A comprehensive guide and tutorial are available to help users navigate the dashboard and interpret vaccination data effectively.

The updated dashboard joins the recently launched IDPH Measles School Outbreak Simulator Dashboard, which helps officials assess the potential for a child to be exposed to measles if a case should turn up in their school.

