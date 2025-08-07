SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will offer plenty of public health information and services, along with some giveaways, in its two locations at the Illinois State Fair. The Springfield fair runs August 7-17, 2025.

“It is almost time for the annual Illinois State Fair, and I can’t wait to enjoy this truly, unique Illinois experience,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “As you enjoy the food and fun, please stop by one of IDPH’s two exciting locations to learn valuable information to keep you and your loved ones safe and healthy. We look forward to seeing you at the Fairgrounds.”

The IDPH main tent will be located on the east side of the Annex Building, just across from the Lincoln Stage. A different IDPH program will be spotlighted each day of the fair:

Thursday, August 7: the Oral Health program

Friday, August 8: Office of Racial and Cultural Health Equity (ORCHE)

Saturday, August 9: Children’s Health Agenda

Sunday, August 10: Violence and Injury Prevention Section (VIPS)

Monday, August 11: Vital Records

Tuesday, August 12: Women’s Health

Wednesday, August 13: Human Resources

Thursday, August 14: Men’s Health

Friday, August 15: Office of Preparedness and Response (OPR)

Saturday, August 16: Environmental Health/Emerging Health Issues

Sunday, August 17: the Lead program

IDPH will also have a number of giveaways during the run of the fair, while supplies last. They include: naloxone kits, COVID-19 test kits, first aid cases, pillboxes, hand sanitizer, bag clips, cooling packs, sunscreen with clips, and more.

In addition, joining IDPH in their main tent at the Illinois State Fair this year will be its sister state agency, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is responsible for the professional licensure of more than 1.2 million individuals in Illinois (including physicians, nurses, social workers, and other professionals responsible for providing healthcare to the people of Illinois). IDFPR’s table will feature agency representatives to answer questions, fun freebies for visitors, and publications that explain how consumers can ensure they receive the best service possible from licensees.

“The Illinois State Fair is a wonderful celebration of all things Illinois, including the protections in place to ensure the health and safety of its residents,” said IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto, Jr. “Together, we can continue to foster a culture of excellence and trust in the services provided to the people of Illinois."

IDPH will have a secondary location at the Illinois State Fair, inside the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Fisheries Tent in Conservation World. Staffers will have information on IDPH freshwater fish consumption advisories and information on protecting yourself from diseases that can be spread by mosquitoes or ticks, along with tick removal kits and mosquito repellent wipes.

More services can be found at the Illinois Building on the State Fairgrounds. An IDPH partner, Springfield-based Fifth Street Renaissance, will have a booth inside the building and will staff their mobile unit outside the building, offering services include naloxone distribution, blood pressure screenings, facemasks, fentanyl and xylazine test strips, free testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, and more.

You will also be able to find IDPH at the Du Quoin State Fair, which runs August 22 to September 1.

