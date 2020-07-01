SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced another COVID-19 death in Madison County, a man in his 70s.

IDPH today announced 828 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.

Madison County reports 939 confirmed total COVID-19 cases and 8 new cases. A total of 68 lives have been lost in Madison County.

Macoupin County has 52 positive COVID-19 cases total to date and 3 deaths, Jersey County has 35 cases and 1 death, Greene County has 9 cases and Calhoun 1 case. St. Clair County has had 1,901 total cases of COVID-19 since the tracking start and 136 deaths.

Alton now has recorded 161 total cases since COVID-19 tracking began in March. Granite City has 152 total COVID-19 cases, Collinsville has 126 cases, Edwardsville has 123 cases, followed by Glen Carbon with 84 cases, Madison has 47 cases, Godfrey has 46 cases, Bethalto has 40 cases, Wood River has 30 cases, Troy has 30 cases, Highland has 21 cases, East Alton has 15 cases, Maryville has 15 cases, Venice has 14 cases and Cottage Hills has 11 cases.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 144,013 cases, including 6,951 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 33,090 specimens for a total of 1,636,055. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 24 –June 30 is 2.6 percent.

This is a synopsis of deaths in the past 24 hours in the state:

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage 1 male 40s, 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s

- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

- Madison County: 1 male 70s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

- Will County: 1 female 60s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

