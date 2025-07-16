SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that it has posted the 2025 First Quarter Report of Nursing Home Violations. Details on the 243 violation reports completed in the first quarter of 2025 may be found HERE on the IDPH website.

Article continues after sponsor message

The four facilities listed below were cited with type “AA” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act during the first quarter of 2025, the most severe type of violation. An “AA” violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident’s death. Click on the links below to view the completed “AA” violation reports:

Alden Estates of Huntley, a rehabilitation facility in Huntley, was fined $50,000 for an “AA” violation.

Bria of Palos Hills, a nursing home in Palos Hills, was fined a total of $52,000 for an “AA” violation and a “B” violation.

City View Multicare Center, a skilled nursing facility in Cicero, was fined $50,000 for an “AA” violation.

Goldwater Care Danville, a skilled nursing facility in Danville, was fined $25,000 for an “AA” violation.

Any member of the public can file a complaint with IDPH against a healthcare facility in Illinois that is licensed by the Department. Click here for Information on how to File a Complaint.

More like this: