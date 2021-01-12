SPRINGFIELD – Beginning today, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is now reporting coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination data on its website, with data to be updated daily and additional data to be provided as available. It is important to note that vaccine distribution figures are reported in real time, while vaccine administration figures are reported with as much as a 72-hour lag.

Article continues after sponsor message

As of last night, 638,150 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 231,475 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 869,625. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 353,791 vaccines administered, including 41,075 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,200 doses.

“Throughout the pandemic we have used data to guide our decisions and actions and we will continue to do so for vaccine administration,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Illinois is a very diverse state, geographically and in the make-up of its population. It is important to track where we are seeing both high and low vaccination rates. These data will help us understand what actions we can take to end this pandemic as quickly as possible.”

Data on the IDPH website include the number of doses administered, the vaccination rate per population, and what percent of the population is fully vaccinated. These data are broken down by county. Additionally, the website includes information on the COVID-19 Community Vulnerability Index (CCVI), also broken down by county. The CCVI looks at indicators such as socioeconomic status, household composition, type of housing and transportation, epidemiological facts, as well as access to health care. Additional data and means to track vaccination rates will be added as available.

Vaccination data can be found on the IDPH website at www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata.

More like this: