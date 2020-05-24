SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Saturday announced three additional deaths in Madison County - two females in 90s and a male in his 90s.

IDPH said there were 2,352 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 75 additional deaths from Friday to Saturday.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 107,796 cases, including 4,790 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois.

This is a synopsis of the statewide COVID-19 deaths:

- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 30s, 2 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 8 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

- Kane County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s

- Macon County: 1 male 90s

- Madison County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 2 male 50s, 2 females 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,114 specimens for a total of 722,247. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May14th – May 20th is 13%

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.