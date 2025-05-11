SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is kicking off National Women’s Health Week 2025 with a video message from Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton encouraging women in Illinois to take control of their health and well-being. Observed annually starting on Mother’s Day and running this year from May 11 to May 17, the theme for 2025 is: “Let’s Talk about Women’s Health: Uplifting Women in Their Health Journey.”

“The goal of National Women’s Health Week is to highlight women’s health issues and priorities and encourage women of all ages to prioritize their physical, mental, and emotional well-being,” said Lt. Governor Stratton. “Here in Illinois, under the leadership of Governor JB Pritzker, focusing on women’s health is not something we just talk about – it is a priority we are committed to throughout the year.”

“Women’s health is public health and the foundation of a thriving society,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “IDPH is dedicated to raising awareness this week and throughout the year on the critical milestones that impact women’s health throughout their lives. By engaging in preventive care and routine screenings, women can enhance their health and well-being and set a positive example for their loved ones.”

The week will feature a range of topics designed to inform and inspire women to take proactive steps in addressing their health. Programming will include: Routine Screenings: Understanding the importance of regular health check-ups and screenings based on age, and how they play a crucial role in early detection and prevention of diseases.

Understanding the importance of regular health check-ups and screenings based on age, and how they play a crucial role in early detection and prevention of diseases. Reproductive, Maternal and Sexual Health: Discussions on the changes that occur throughout a woman’s reproductive life, coupled with tips for managing symptoms during different life stages, including optimal health before, during, and after pregnancy and education on safe sex practices, contraceptive options, and essential family planning services.

Discussions on the changes that occur throughout a woman’s reproductive life, coupled with tips for managing symptoms during different life stages, including optimal health before, during, and after pregnancy and education on safe sex practices, contraceptive options, and essential family planning services. Cardiovascular Health: Highlighting heart health statistics, especially the unique risks women face, and sharing strategies for maintaining cardiovascular well-being.

Highlighting heart health statistics, especially the unique risks women face, and sharing strategies for maintaining cardiovascular well-being. Nutrition and Physical Activity : Recommendations for healthy eating and physical activity tailored to women’s unique needs.

: Recommendations for healthy eating and physical activity tailored to women’s unique needs. Mental Health and Stress Management: Addressing mental health challenges, providing coping strategies, and reinforcing the importance of supportive mental health practices.

“Women’s health is not just a personal matter; it has widespread implications for families, communities, and society as a whole,” said Director Vohra. “This week, we encourage all women to engage with our IDPH resources, seek education, and connect with healthcare providers. Empowering yourself with knowledge is one of the most significant steps you can take in your health journey.”

The administration of Governor JB Pritzker has prioritized women’s and maternal health, notably through a $23 million Birth Equity Initiative designed to improve maternal health outcomes and reduce health disparities. Under this program, IDPH recently announced $4.5 million in Birth Equity Seed Grants to 12 community-based maternal health providers.

“We invite everyone, from young girls to older women, to take part in this critical dialogue about women’s health,” concluded Director Vohra. “Let us unite to uplift one another, ensuring every woman has the information and support she needs to thrive.”

Additional resources on women’s health, including infographics and links to health information, will be available on the IDPH Office of Women’s Health and Family Services webpage and social media channels.

