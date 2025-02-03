SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is announcing a monthlong focus on heart health during American Heart Month in February. The annual observance serves as a reminder to the public about the dangers of cardiovascular disease and the resources that are available to help people maintain heart health. Governor JB Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton joined IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra in urging the public to be aware of, and to take care of, their heart health.

“Heart disease remains the number one cause of death both nationally and right here in Illinois,” said Director Vohra. “But heart disease can be preventable when we are aware of our own personal risk factors. The first step in prevention is identifying what can make your heart unhealthy, such as untreated high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and high levels of stress. Next, create a heart-healthy action plan. Finally, schedule a check-up with your medical provider and take control of your heart health today.”

“Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in Illinois and across the country, but many risk factors are preventable,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This Heart Health Month, take charge of your well-being and schedule a screening, make heart-healthy choices, and encourage your loved ones to do the same. If you need support, the Illinois Department of Public Health has great resources to help you stay on top of your heart health. A little prevention today can lead to a healthier tomorrow.”

“So often as women, we take care of everyone around us before ourselves. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women, who are especially vulnerable during high stress phases of life,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “February 7th is Wear Red Day, and a great reminder to take care of you. Your heart and your health matters!”

Among the events planned to promote heart health during February are a blood drive on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 10:30am to 2pm at the IDPH Springfield headquarters, 535 W. Jefferson St. The next day, Friday, Feb. 7, is “Wear Red for Women Day,” in which everyone is encouraged to wear red as a reminder to women to have regular checkups and to talk with their physician about warning signs of heart trouble.

IDPH’s men’s health program will also have targeted messaging during the month, with an emphasis on disproportionate rates of early-onset heart disease in young males generally, and specifically among young Black males.

IDPH social media channels will also be busy during the month, with frequent messaging about heart disease risks and prevention strategies, including

The benefits of regular checkups and frequent monitoring of blood pressure and cholesterol levels

The symptoms of a heart attack

The heart benefits of adequate sleep, proper diet, physical activity, and giving up smoking

You can connect with IDPH social media on Facebook, X, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, and LinkedIn.

IDPH has also made radio public service announcements on heart health available once again to radio stations across the state. Those audio PSAs can be found at Public Service Announcements.

Additional information about heart health can also be found on the IDPH website at Heart Disease.

