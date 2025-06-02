SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is joining Illinoisans in celebrating 2025 Pride Month throughout the month of June by showcasing programs and services that improve the health and wellness of the state’s diverse LGBTQIA+ community.

A highlight of the 2025 Pride Month in Illinois is Chicago’s Pride Parade on June 29. IDPH will be hosting a contingent marching in the parade, which this year features the theme “United in Pride.” More information on Pride festivals around across the state can be found at Pride Festivals in Illinois | Enjoy Illinois.

“During Pride Month, IDPH is extremely proud to join the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies across Illinois in celebrating the strength we gain through unity and common purpose,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “A mainstay of the health of our society is the ability of every resident to be their true and authentic selves. We recognize this at IDPH, and we are proud to partner with and learn from individuals and organizations around the State this month and every month to improve the health and well-being of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

IDPH hosts a number of programs to address the unique health concerns of the LGBTQIA+ community. Earlier this year, the department announced it had made it easier to obtain medication that prevents HIV, known as PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), by issuing a standing order that allows pharmacists to provide the oral medications without first requiring a doctor’s prescription.

In recent years, IDPH’s Division of Vital Records has implemented changes that make it easier for individuals to change the sex designation on their birth record by submitting an affidavit, the Certificate of Correction Request Form, a photocopy of their ID and a $15 payment. The designation can be changed to M, F, or X. Previously, a request for such a change had to be accompanied by a form completed by a physician. Additionally, IDPH worked with Equality Illinois to ensure that parental designation fields on state birth records would be more inclusive for same-sex and transgender couples.

IDPH provides a variety of programs and services to address the primary health issues and concerns of the LGBTQIA+ community, and to ensure that such services are provided equitably in an environment that is welcoming and inclusive.

To further its goal of creating equitable and welcoming environments for all, IDPH has also engaged in training of staff and outside partners on use of appropriate and culturally sensitive language, and to ensure compliance with all non-discrimination rules and laws. IDPH has also adopted a policy of gender-neutral restrooms for all single-stall facilities in its offices statewide.

