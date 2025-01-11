SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has approved four conditions to be added to the list of medical issues that may be treated with medical cannabis. The four newly approved conditions are endometriosis, ovarian cysts, uterine fibroids, and female orgasmic disorder. The approval by IDPH Director, Dr. Sameer Vohra, comes following a thorough review by the Medical Cannabis Advisory Board (MCAB) and IDPH staff.

Under Illinois law, the Director reviews petition requests to add conditions to the approved list. The Director considers available scientific analysis and medical literature to determine whether medical cannabis would be an appropriate treatment for each condition.

“Medical cannabis has been shown to offer an effective means of relief from a variety of debilitating medical conditions and symptoms,” said Vohra. “IDPH reviews petitions carefully using expert opinion and the most up to date evidence to make decisions that best serve Illinois residents. IDPH looks forward to working with our medical providers to ensure appropriate access for individuals struggling with these newly approved conditions.”

The latest conditions approved for treatment with medical cannabis are:

• Endometriosis. This is a condition in which tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, which can result in severe pain, scarring, and infertility. Studies show that cannabis is an effective means of treating pain from endometriosis.

• Ovarian cysts. This is a broad category covering several different types of cysts (a solid or fluid-filled pocket) which grows on or within the ovary. Medical cannabis would be used to treat the pain associated with these cysts.

• Uterine fibroids. These common, benign growths can lead to chronic pelvic pain, which can be treated with medical cannabis.

• Female orgasmic disorder. This is a condition where a female has difficulty reaching orgasm. There may be a wide variety of causes for this syndrome. Data suggests that cannabis can be helpful for women with difficulties or dysfunction attaining orgasm.

The order adding the four new conditions is effective immediately, and providers are now able to begin certifying patients with those conditions for treatment with medical cannabis.

The four approvals mark the first expansion since 2019 of the list of conditions that can be treated with medical cannabis. Those four newly added conditions bring the total to 56. You can find the current list of eligible conditions at Debilitating Conditions (illinois.gov).

