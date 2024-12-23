CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that the state’s overall respiratory illness level has moved up from Low to Moderate, meaning that Illinoisans face an increased chance of exposure to seasonal illnesses as families are gathering to celebrate the holidays.

IDPH’s Seasonal Respiratory Illness Dashboard indicates that hospital admissions for COVID-19, flu and RSV all ticked up (as a percent of all hospital admissions) in the week ending Dec. 14, 2024. The percentage of emergency department visits due to respiratory illness also increased from 13.8% in the previous week to 14.7%. The state is also continuing to see a rise in ICU admissions due to RSV, driven by children 0-4 years old.

“As expected, Illinois is experiencing an increase in seasonal respiratory illnesses as winter arrives,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “As we gather with our loved ones during the holiday season, please use all the tools at your disposal to protect friends and family who are most vulnerable to severe outcomes. This includes those who are over 65, very young children and people who are immunosuppressed.

“The best protection from severe illness caused by COVID-19, flu and RSV remains the highly effective vaccines that are widely available,” Director Vohra added. “Other effective tools include enhanced ventilation and good hand hygiene. If you are having concerning respiratory systems, please seek medical care. We at IDPH wish all our Illinois residents a safe, happy and healthy holiday season.”

Director Vohra added that hosts of holiday gatherings can enhance the safety of guests by providing proper indoor ventilation, encouraging good hand hygiene, and reminding guests to cover coughs and sneezes.

For those who are unvaccinated, public health officials note that it’s not too late to get vaccinated. It takes about two weeks for vaccinations to provide their full level of protection. Getting shots now will offer protection through the cold and flu season that lasts into the spring.

IDPH has posted two helpful new FAQ documents on its website providing the latest guidance on vaccinations and how to get tested and treated for seasonal illnesses. In addition, the CDC has created a new Respiratory Illness Data Channel that provides nationwide county specific information that would be valuable for anyone planning to travel out of state.

The FDA and CDC have approved new vaccines for COVID-19 and flu as well as updated who can receive the RSV vaccines. The new COVID-19 vaccines and the new flu shots are recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months. The RSV vaccine is recommended for everyone 75 years and older. But if you got an RSV shot last winter, you do not need another at this time, according to the CDC. Those in the late stages of pregnancy are advised to get the RSV vaccine designed to protect newborns. Newborns whose mothers have not received the RSV vaccine should receive nirsevimab between October and March.

If you do become sick, you can reduce transmission of viruses by staying away from others as much as possible. Anyone with respiratory symptoms – such as coughing, a runny nose, or fever – should try to self-isolate, if able, unless they need medical care. If you cannot self-isolate, wear a well-fitted mask around others.

IDPH officials also remind the public that there are effective anti-viral treatments available for COVID-19 and the flu, but they must be started quickly. This is why it is important to get tested if you are feeling symptoms.

For COVID-19, treatment must be prescribed by a healthcare provider and started within 5–7 days after symptoms appear. Treatment is strongly recommended for those who are over 65 or at higher risk for severe illness. Some Illinoisans should be eligible to access free oral antivirals through the Paxcess and Merck Helps programs.

Antiviral treatments for flu are most effective when given within 48 hours of starting to feel ill and are only available by prescription. Older adults, young children, and those who are pregnant or have conditions like diabetes, asthma and heart disease are at risk for complications and should contact a healthcare provider to be assessed for the need for treatment as soon as possible.

You can find locations that perform COVID-19 tests in person at no cost near you by using the testing locator for the federal ICATT (Increasing Community Access to Testing) program. In addition, the federal government resumed offering free COVID-19 tests to every household through the covidtests.gov website.

The new vaccines are widely available at pharmacies and through hospitals, and community health clinics. The major pharmacy chains allow you to make an appointment to get a shot online.

For help finding a provider of vaccines near you, go to www.vaccines.gov. Vaccine information is also available for Illinoisans who are uninsured or underinsured, and for children eligible for the Vaccines for Children program, through IDPH’s Vaccine Locator Dashboard. Adults without insurance can also check with their local health department for options or contact a free and charitable clinic or a Community Health Center.

