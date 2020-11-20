SPRINGFIELD – The coronavirus outbreak continued to hit Madison County and Greene County hard. In the past 24 hours in Madison County, there were six COVID-19-related deaths. The list of deaths in Madison County included: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

In Greene County in the past 24 hours, there were three new COVID-19-related deaths announced. The Greene County COVID-19-related deaths included: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 14,612 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 168 additional deaths.

Madison County Public Health Director Toni Corona said there has been a tremendous upswing in new cases in Madison County in recent days. On Wednesday, Nov. 19, there were 346 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

"We are seeing the same trend in Madison County we are seeing throughout the Midwest," she said. "We need to be more concerned that we don’t want to do anything to compromise our local hospitals. The best message I can deliver is stay at home if you can. If have to go out, wear a mask to hopefully decrease the surge in cases. It is important to do just essential things with the holidays and Thanksgiving coming. The public has been asked to avoid large gatherings. The truth of the matter is these are the best tools we have is to stay inside our own households during the holidays. When we look at new cases and the positivity rate were are almost 7 times the ideal threshold. We are seeing an exponential growth in cases."

- Bureau County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

- Champaign County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Christian County: 1 female 70s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 4 males 50s, 6 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s

- Cumberland County: 1 female 90s

- DeWitt County: 1 female 80s

- DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- Effingham County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Greene County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Jackson County: 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 70s, 4 males 80s, 2 females 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Kendall County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- Knox County: 2 females 80s

- Lake County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 male 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Lee County: 1 male 70s

- Livingston County: 1 male 80s

- Macon County: 3 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Marion County: 1 female 70s

- McDonough County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Morgan County; 1 male 80s

- Moultrie County: 1 male 70s

- Ogle County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Peoria County: 2 females 90s

- Perry County: 1 male 80s

- Pike County: 1 female 80s

- Randolph County: 1 male 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s

- Wabash County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s

- Wayne County: 1 male 70s

- White County: 1 male 80s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

- Will County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Williamson County: 1 male 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 80s

- Woodford County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 621,383 cases, including 11,178 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 113,447 specimens for a total 9,472,674. As of last night, 6,037 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,192 patients were in the ICU and 587 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 12 – November 18, 2020 is 12.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 12 – November 18, 2020 is 14.0%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

