SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Saturday announced another Madison County COVID-19 death, this time a female in her 80s. IDPH also said there were 2,325 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 111 additional deaths from Friday to Saturday.

Madison County has 427 positive COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths; Macoupin County stands at 38 positive COVID-19 cases and 1 death, Jersey County has 16 cases and 1 death, Greene County has 4 cases and Calhoun 1 case. St. Clair County has 689 cases and 49 deaths.

Edwardsville has 101 positive coronavirus cases, but Alton is closing in with 73 cases. Glen Carbon has 46 cases, Godfrey now has 16 cases.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 76,085 cases, including 3,349 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois.

This is a county by county COVID-19 death synopsis from Friday to Saturday:

- Clinton County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 4 females 50s, 7 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 9 males 60s,

7 females 70s, 13 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 unknown 90s, 2 females 100s

- DeKalb: 1 male 60s

- DuPage: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 7 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Iroquois: 1 female 90s

- Kane: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- Kendall: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

- Lake: 1 female 70s, 2 males 90s

- LaSalle: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

- Madison: 1 female 80s

- McHenry: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

- Rock Island: 1 male 80s

- St. Clair: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Will: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

- Winnebago: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Out of State: 1 female 90s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 16,617 specimens for a total of 416,331.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported have changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

