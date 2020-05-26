SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Sunday announced additional deaths in Madison and St. Clair Counties and 31 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The Madison County COVID-19 death was a man in his 70s and the St. Clair County death was a man in his 80s. On Sunday, IDPH also announced 1,713 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

St. Clair County now nears 1,000 COVID-19 cases with 991 and 72 deaths. Madison County has 538 positive COVID19 cases and 57 deaths. Macoupin County has 41 cases and 1 death, Jersey County has 20 cases and 1 death, Greene County has 5 cases and Calhoun County 1 case.

Edwardsville has 109 positive COVID-19 cases, Alton has 92 cases, Granite City 75 cases, Glen Carbon has 63 cases, Troy has 45 cases, Godfrey and Wood River both have 21 cases Highland has 13 cases, Bethalto has 12 cases and East Alton has 10 cases.

This is a synopsis of the deaths in Illinois int he past 24 hours:

- Cook County: 1 female 30, 1 male 30, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s

- La Salle County: 2 male 60s

- Madison County: 1 male 70s

- McDonough County: 1 female 60s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

- Union County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 male 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 112,017 cases, including 4,884 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,643 specimens for a total of 769,564. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May16 – May 22 is 12%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today's numbers have been adjusted.