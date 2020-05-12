SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Tuesday announced 4,014 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 144 additional deaths. A male in his 50s lost his life from COVID-19 in Madison County.

Gov. Pritzker said at this press conference Monday that Illinois was "going it alone" and planned to ramp up testing and contract tracing methods even without federal support. Gov. Pritzker plans to expand testing in nursing homes where there have been several outbreaks.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 83,021 cases, including 3,601 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois.

Madison County has 446 positive cases of COVID-19, 33 lives lost to date. Edwardsville has 103 cases, Alton 76 cases, Granite City 62 cases, Glen Carbon 49 cases, Collinsville 34 cases, Godfrey 18 cases, Troy 16 cases, Wood River 13 cases, Bethalto 10 cases and East Alton 8 cases.

Article continues after sponsor message

Macoupin County has 39 cases and 1 death, Jersey has 17 cases and 1 death, Greene has 4 cases and Calhoun 1 case. St. Clair County has 727 cases and 53 deaths.

This is synopsis of the COVID-19 deaths county by county in the past 24 hours:

- Boone County: 1 male 70s

- Clinton County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 4 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 7 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 11 males 60s, 9 females 70s, 15 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 17 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 7 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 female 100+

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s

- Kendall County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Macon County: 1 male 70s

- Madison County: 1 male 50s,

- McHenry County: 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- Ogle County: 1 male 80s

- Randolph County: 1 male 60s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

- Sangamon County: 2 females 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,266 specimens for a total of 471,691.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported have changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: