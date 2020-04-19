

S PRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Saturday announced 125 additional deaths and 1,585 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 29,160 cases, including 1,259 deaths, in 93 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

This is a synopsis of the deaths:

- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 3 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 4 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 9 females 60s, 11 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 20 males 70’s, 11 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 4 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 2 males 50s

- Kankakee County: 2 females 80s

- Kendall County: 1 male 60s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s

- Monroe County: 1 male 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 80s

- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Hamilton County is now reporting a case.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.

