SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County, the highest yet in 24 hours.

The Madison County deaths include two males in their 50s, two females in their 70s, one female in their 80s, two males in their 80s, two females in their 90s, and a male in his 90s. Macoupin County had one COVID-19-related death - a female in her 90s.

IDPH announced 7,910 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 145 additional deaths.

During his daily press conference, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was asked what the COVID-19 deaths projection was for the remainder of the year and he said: "I looked at the numbers over the last couple of days and the numbers are coming down, but we can't rely entirely on a few days' data. "Every day looking at the number of deaths is devastating. I want these numbers to come down. When we have 150 COVID-19 deaths in a day or if I look at the dashboard and see 90 people died, I don’t feel good about it. The virus is deadly.

"I urge people not to have parties and restaurants to stay open when they shouldn't. A total of 145 families today lost loved ones today and that is sad.”

This is a synopsis of the COVID-19-related deaths statewide the past 24 hours:

- Boone County: 1 male 80s

- Christian County: 1 female 70s

- Clay County: 1 male 50s

- Clinton County: 1 male 60s

- Coles County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 2 males 30s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 7 males 90s, 2 females 100+

- DeKalb County: 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Effingham County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Franklin County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Fulton County: 1 male 70s

- Grundy County: 1 female 70s

- Hamilton County: 1 female 70s

- Hardin County: 1 female 90s

- Iroquois County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s

- Jackson County: 2 males 70s

- Jasper County: 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

- Kendall County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s

- Knox County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 3 males 90s

- Lawrence County: 1 female 90s

- Lee County: 1 female 80s

- Livingston County: 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

- Logan County: 1 female 90s

- Macon County: 1 male 90s

- Macoupin County: 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 2 males 50s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Marion County: 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s

- Mason County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- McLean County: 1 male 90s

- Mercer County: 1 female 80s

- Monroe County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Morgan County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 90s

- Moultrie County: 1 female 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 90s

- Perry County: 1 male 90s

- Pike County: 1 male 50s

- Richland County: 1 female 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- Shelby County: 1 male 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

- Warren County: 1 male 70s

- Washington County: 1 male 80s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- Williamson County: 2 males 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 804,174 cases, including 13,487 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 95,825 specimens for a total 11,274,608. As of last night, 5,199 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,071 patients were in the ICU and 626 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 1 – December 6, 2020 is 9.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 1 – December 6, 2020 is 11.8%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

