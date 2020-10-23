IDPH Announce Another Madison County COVID-19 Death, A Female In Her 80s
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced an additional COVID-19-related death in Madison County, this time a female in her 80s.
IDPH reported 3,874 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 31 additional deaths.
Madison County has 7,021 overall COVID-19 cases and 154 deaths at the end of the week, Macoupin County has 771 cases and 10 deaths, Jersey has 467 cases and 21 deaths, Greene County has 281 cases and 15 deaths, Calhoun has 67 cases.
St. Clair County presently has 7,814 total COVID-19 cases and 217 deaths.
This is a summary of COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:
Adams County: 1 female 70s
Christian County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s
Clark County: 1 female 80s
Clinton County: 1 male 90s
Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s
DeWitt County: 1 female 70s
Jefferson County: 1 male 60s
Kane County: 1 female 70s
Kankakee County: 1 male 60s
Lake County: 1 female 70s
LaSalle County: 2 females 90s
Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
Madison County: 1 female 80s
McLean County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Rock Island County: 1 male 90s
Sangamon County: 1 male 70s
Shelby County: 1 female 70s
St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
Vermilion County: 2 males 70s
Warren County: 1 male 90s
White County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
Will County: 1 female 70s
