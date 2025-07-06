IDPH Adds More Zip Codes to Lead Testing List
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced an expansion of its list of ZIP codes where lead exposure testing is required for children who live within those areas. 180 new zip codes, representing parts of 47 Illinois counties, have been added to the list this year, bringing the total of high-risk ZIP codes to more than 1,350. By this time next year, all remaining ZIP codes in the state will be included, implementing universal childhood lead testing statewide.
“IDPH is committed to building brighter futures for our children and families,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “This latest expansion of lead testing list brings us closer to achieving the ambitious goal of universal statewide testing. There is no safe level of lead in the blood. Early detection and intervention are critical tools to help protect Illinois’s kids from the serious health and developmental challenges caused from lead exposure.”
Lead exposure can lead to damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and developmental, behavioral and learning difficulties, and more. More information on lead exposure can be found at Lead Poisoning Prevention.
Under Illinois law, any child residing in a high-risk ZIP code is to be tested automatically at 12 and 24 months. All children six years of age and younger are required to be assessed for lead exposure through the use of a questionnaire administered by a health care provider. Children who fall into other risk categories spelled out in the questionnaire are also tested.
High-risk ZIP codes are determined through an algorithm that considers several different risk factors. The department has been expanding that list of ZIP codes gradually. The new expanded list, which takes effect on July 1, 2025, can be found at: Pediatric Lead Poisoning High-Risk ZIP Code Areas (illinois.gov).
Under current Illinois law, blood tests that come back with lead levels in excess of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter (µg/dL) require a public health intervention. This includes a home inspection to determine the source of the lead contamination. If lead is found, the inspector works with the homeowner to remove the sources of lead. In addition, a public health nurse will visit and educate the family on ways to protect children from the harmful effects of lead.
The newly-added ZIP codes are located in these 47 counties:
Adams
Boone
Calhoun
Champaign
Clinton
Cook
DeKalb
DuPage
Effingham
Franklin
Grundy
Hamilton
Jackson
Jasper
Jefferson
Jersey
Johnson
Kane
Kankakee
Kendall
Knox
LaSalle
Lake
Macon
Macoupin
Madison
McHenry
McLean
Menard
Monroe
Montgomery
Ogle
Peoria
Piatt
Putnam
Randolph
Richland
Rock Island
St. Clair
Sangamon
Tazewell
Washington
Wayne
Will
Williamson
Winnebago
Woodford
