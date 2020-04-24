SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 108 additional deaths and 2,724 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois. Two more deaths were recorded in Madison County: a female in their 80s and a male in his 80s.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 39,658 cases, including 1,795 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois.

This is a summary of the 24-hour list of deaths county by county:

Boone County: 1 male 60s

Clinton County: 1 female 100+

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 14 females 70s, 15 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 11 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 5 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 70s

Kankakee County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

McHenry County: 1 male 50s

Sangamon County: 1 male 70s

Whiteside County: 1 unknown 90s

Will County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted.

