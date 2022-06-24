ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that weather permitting, U.S. Route 67 (Piasa Street), from 20th Street/College Avenue south to 3rd Street in Alton located in Madison County, will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on July 5, 2022.

IDOT said today it is expected that this work will take one month to complete.

"This closure is needed for Illinois American Water to upgrade its water and wastewater infrastructure," IDOT explained. "This work includes rehabilitating the sanitary sewer system and installing a new water main. A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure. The detour will utilize Illinois Route 111, Illinois Route 3, and Illinois Route 143 to circumvent the closure. Access for local businesses will be maintained throughout the closure."

Article continues after sponsor message

IDOT said motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

"To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered," added IDOT. "Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment."

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: