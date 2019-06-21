COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced area road changes Friday afternoon, prior to the weekend.

The headliner was the opening of U.S. 67 at Henry Street to West Third Street in Alton, which includes the U.S. 67/Illinois Route 100 intersection. IDOT promised the intersection would be open no later than 3 p.m. today, June 21, 2019.



IDOT said these road and facility closures continue due to the persistent flooding:

IL 100 from US 67 in Alton to IL 16 in Jersey County,

IL 3, in Chester, Truck By-Pass (Water Street),

IL 155 outside of Prairie du Rocher,

Brussels Ferry,

Kaskaskia Street in Chester,

IL 100 in Calhoun County from junction of IL16/100 in Jersey County to Pike County (revised),

IL 96 from County Highway 2 to Pike County Line (some roads open to local traffic),

IL 3, in Randolph County, at Mary’s River to the Jackson County line,

IL 108 from Eldred to IL 100,

The Chester Bridge closed by MoDOT (MO 51 & IL 150),

IL 16/100 between Eldred and Hardin including the Joe Page Bridge,

IL 96, Kampsville, from IL 100 to Jefferson Avenue,

IL 3, in Grafton, from Grafton Hills Road to IL 100, and

Eldred Road from IL 108 to IL 16/100, Greene County

The Department will continue monitoring State roadways in the affected areas of Illinois. Based upon current hydrological forecasts, flooding has or may require closure of State Highways and Ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers. We will continue to provide updates, as warranted, when developments occur.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website: http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at @IDOTDistrict8.

