SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is seeking input on the development of the upcoming Multi-Year Program (MYP) for fiscal years 2017-2022. The MYP is a six-year plan that details how IDOT will prioritize the state’s highway and bridge transportation assets. This year’s proposed MYP includes more than $11 billion in projects, with more than $2 billion in projected spending to take place in fiscal year 2017.

The latest program will have a positive impact on many communities.

The public is invited to weigh in on the latest MYP by attending one of two webinars.

IDOT staff will be available to answer questions during each webinar. The public is encouraged to submit comments online here, or email written comments to DOT.OPPMYPOutreach@illinois.gov through Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.

Visit the Multi-Year Program Outreach page on IDOT’s website for more information.

