SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is seeking input on the development of the upcoming Multi-Year Program (MYP) for fiscal years 2017-2022. The MYP is a six-year plan that details how IDOT will prioritize the state’s highway and bridge transportation assets. This year’s proposed MYP includes more than $11 billion in projects, with more than $2 billion in projected spending to take place in fiscal year 2017.

The latest program will have a positive impact on many communities.

The public is invited to weigh in on the latest MYP by attending one of two webinars.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

5:30-7 p.m.

Registration

Thursday, Oct. 27

6-7:30 p.m.

Registration

 IDOT staff will be available to answer questions during each webinar. The public is encouraged to submit comments online here, or email written comments to DOT.OPPMYPOutreach@illinois.gov through Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.

Visit the Multi-Year Program Outreach page on IDOT’s website for more information.

