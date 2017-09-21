COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces all lanes of the McKinley Bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to traffic. Beginning Monday, September 25, 2017, weather permitting, the McKinley Bridge will be closed to all traffic between the hours of 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM daily.

The restrictions are needed to make various improvements to the highway lighting. It is anticipated that this work will be completed by Friday, September 29, 2017.

The Department's maintenance crews and lighting contractor, Electrico Inc., will be performing this work. There will be no overnight or weekend lane restrictions. All lanes will be available during peak hours periods.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

