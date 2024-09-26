COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation is looking to hire more than 270 seasonal positions to help with snow and ice removal in Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Greene, Jersey, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties. Applications for snow removal operators and winter salaried highway maintainers, also known as snowbirds, must be completed online at https://illinois.jobs2web.com by Monday, Sept. 30.

Both full-time winter highway maintainers and hourly winter highway maintainers are being hired to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter months. The positions are required to promptly respond to emerging weather situations for snow and ice removal and be ready to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays. The starting salary for full-time is $5,814 per month, and hourlies are paid $25 an hour.

Article continues after sponsor message

Applicants must have a valid commercial driver’s license and email address and undergo a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical and vision test as well as drug and alcohol screening are required. A new law provides for veterans’ preference for these seasonal positions, and veterans are encouraged to apply.

Applicants will be selected based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications. For additional information, including the application process, positions available in specific districts, details on pay and potential for benefits, please click here.

Questions about these job opportunities may be directed to Human Resources Manager Ravvy Clayton at 618-346-3217 and Human Resources Associate Kelly York at 618-346-3218.

A short, animated video on the snowbird program is available on IDOT’s YouTube channel.

More like this: