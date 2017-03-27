IDOT releases on-going closures, road work schedules Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a list of on-going road closures, along with a schedule for road work occurring this week. Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures: JERSEY COUNTY IL 3 from Grafton Hills Road to IL 109 near Grafton one lane restricted to perform widening, box culvert extensions and resurfacing through December 2017. (JA) David Lane between IL 111 and North Humbert Road closed to all traffic to construct a new asphalt roadway through mid-May 2017. During this closure motorists will not be able to access David Lane from IL 111. Detour signs will be in place to provide access to the eastern portions of David Lane. (JA) MADISON COUNTY I-70 near Highland has intermittent lane closures in each direction from Prairie Road (mile post 26) to Baumann Road (mile post 33) near Highland, weather permitting, to make repairs to the pavement through the end of March 2017. All lanes will be OPEN to peak hour traffic during the following times: (JA) Eastbound I-70: Monday through Thursday – 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Westbound I-70: Monday through Friday – 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM

Eastbound and Westbound I-70: Fridays – 12:00 PM to 12:00 AM IL 3/111 (Homer Adams Parkway) at Golf Road, lane restrictions to construct intersection and drainage improvements for the proposed Alton Multimodal Facility through June 2017. (Ops) IL 4, St. Jacob, structure over the East Fork of Silver Creek approximately 0.7 mile north of US 40, reduced to one-way traffic with width restrictions in place and temporary traffic signals for the remainder of construction through spring 2017. (SEP) IL 157 (Bluff Road) and Main Street north of IL 162, lane restrictions for intersection and drainage improvements to construct a fourth leg to the intersection until June 1, 2017. (Ops) SIU Northern Access Road over Cahokia Creek between IL 143 and New Poag Road will be reduced to one lane for approximately one month. At that time, the northbound and southbound lanes will both be reduced to one lane for the remainder of the project to repair the surfaces of both bridges through fall 2017. (JA) Hawthorne Avenue closed in both directions to all traffic between IL 3 and Old St. Louis Avenue in Hartford to replace a collector manhole for the Wood River Levee District Pump Station through mid-April 2017. Signed detours will be in place directing motorists to alternate routes. (Ops) ST. CLAIR COUNTY I-55/64 westbound, between 3rd Street and Tudor Avenue, the right lane remains closed through spring 2017. Throughout the duration of this work, one lane of traffic will be closed at all times leaving two lanes open for traffic to construct a new ramp that will connect eastbound traffic from the Martin Luther King Bridge to westbound I-55/64. (JTC) I-64, from the Green Mount Road interchange to the IL 4 interchange, eastbound and westbound daily and nightly lane restrictions to add additional lanes to I-64 and construct a new interchange at Rieder Road through June 2017. All westbound lanes, west of IL 158, will remain open from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM and all westbound lanes, east of IL 158, will remain open from 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. All eastbound lanes, west of IL 158, will remain open from 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM and from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM and all eastbound lanes, east of IL 158, will remain open from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. (SEP) IL 13 under IL 15, Belleville, closed to all traffic through spring 2017. (JGG) IL 15 bridges over IL 13, Belleville, one lane closed in each direction of bridges through spring 2017. (JGG) IL 157 at IL 161/St. Clair Avenue, the bridge carrying IL 157 over IL 161/St. Clair Avenue has one lane in each direction open, including all ramps. Work will continue throughout the winter, and all four lanes will be opened in the spring 2017. (JGG) Rieder Road, from US 50 to Wherry Road, closed except to local traffic to reconstruct Rieder Road and construct a new interstate interchange with I-64 through mid-May 2017. (SEP) List of daily lane closures, weather permitting: MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2017 No lane restrictions to report TUESDAY, MARCH 28, 2017 **NEW** IL 3 northbound ramp to eastbound I-55/64, east of the Poplar Street Bridge, daytime ramp closure from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM to perform a thorough bridge inspection. During this time, motorists wishing to travel from northbound IL 3 to eastbound I-55/64 will need to utilize alternate routes. (Ops) Article continues after sponsor message WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29, 2017 **NEW** IL 3 northbound ramp to eastbound I-55/64, east of the Poplar Street Bridge, daytime ramp closure from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM to perform a thorough bridge inspection. During this time, motorists wishing to travel from northbound IL 3 to eastbound I-55/64 will need to utilize alternate routes. (Ops) THURSDAY, MARCH 30, 2017 No lane restrictions to report FRIDAY, MARCH 31, 2017 No lane restrictions to report SATURDAY, APRIL 1, 2017 No lane restrictions to report SUNDAY, APRIL 2, 2017 No lane restrictions to report Complete press releases for IDOT are available at http://www.idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/stay-connected/news-releases/Construction/releases. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending