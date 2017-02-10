IDOT releases list of lane restrictions for week of February 13 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures: JERSEY COUNTY IL 3 from Grafton Hills Road to IL 109 near Grafton one lane restricted to perform widening, box culvert extensions and resurfacing through December 2017. (JA) MADISON COUNTY **NEW** Hawthorne Avenue will be closed in both directions to all traffic between IL 3 and Old St. Louis Avenue in Hartford from February 13, 2017 to April 15, 2017 to replace a collector manhole for the Wood River Levee District Pump Station. Signed detours will be in place directing motorists to alternate routes. (Ops) IL 3/111 (Homer Adams Parkway) at Golf Road, lane restrictions to construct intersection and drainage improvements for the proposed Alton Multimodal Facility through June 2017. (Ops) IL 4, St. Jacob, structure over the East Fork of Silver Creek approximately 0.7 mile north of US 40, reduced to one-way traffic with width restrictions in place and temporary traffic signals for the remainder of construction through spring 2017. (SEP) SIU Northern Access Road over Cahokia Creek between IL 143 and New Poag Road will be reduced to one lane for approximately one month. At that time, the northbound and southbound lanes will both be reduced to one lane for the remainder of the project to repair the surfaces of both bridges through fall 2017. (JA) CLAIR COUNTY I-55/64 westbound, between 3 rd Street and Tudor Avenue, the right lane remains closed through spring 2017. Throughout the duration of this work, one lane of traffic will be closed at all times leaving two lanes open for traffic to construct a new ramp that will connect eastbound traffic from the Martin Luther King Bridge to westbound I-55/64. (JGG)

IL 13 under IL 15, Belleville, closed to all traffic through spring 2017. (SEP) IL 15 bridges over IL 13, Belleville, one lane closed in each direction of bridges through spring 2017. (SEP)

IL 157 at IL 161/St. Clair Avenue, the bridge carrying IL 157 over IL 161/St. Clair Avenue has one lane in each direction open, including all ramps. Work will continue throughout the winter, and all four lanes will be opened in the spring of 2017. (JGG)

Rieder Road, from US 50 to Wherry Road, closed except to local traffic to reconstruct Rieder Road and construct a new interstate interchange with I-64 through mid-May 2017. (SEP)

List of daily lane closures, weather permitting:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2017

No lane restrictions to report

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2017

IL 106 from US 67 to the Scott County Line in Greene County will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only for investigations of the pavement. (Mat'ls/Steinhardt)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2017

IL 106 from US 67 to the Scott County Line in Greene County will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only for investigations of the pavement. (Mat'ls/Steinhardt)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2017

IL 106 from US 67 to the Scott County Line in Greene County will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only for investigations of the pavement. (Mat'ls/Steinhardt)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2017

IL 106 from US 67 to the Scott County Line in Greene County will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only for investigations of the pavement. (Mat'ls/Steinhardt)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2017

No lane restrictions to report

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2017

No lane restrictions to report