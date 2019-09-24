EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today the continuation of intermittent daytime and overnight closure of lanes to perform patching work on Collinsville Road (U.S. 40) between Illinois 203 and Illinois 111 in both directions from Monday, Sept. 23 through Monday, Sept. 3, weather permitting.

IDOT said the East St. Louis Maintenance Yard will be making the needed repairs.

"Full access will be restored as soon as possible," IDOT said. "At least one lane will be open in both directions at all times.

"Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area," IDOT continued. "To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment."

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow it on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

