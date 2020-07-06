SPRINGFIELD – With extreme heat dominating the forecast, the Illinois Department of Transportation cautioned motorists to be on the lookout for pavement buckling on roads throughout the state.

“One of the hottest weeks of the year means the potential for pavement failures will increase,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “At IDOT, we have the necessary staffing and materials in place to make repairs as quickly as possible. We ask the public to stay alert and avoid driving over buckled roads, if possible, while giving our crews plenty of room to work.”

Pavement failures or blowouts occur when prolonged high temperatures cause the road to expand and buckle up or blow out, resulting in uneven driving surfaces. Precipitation and humidity increase the potential for buckling.

While it’s impossible to predict where or when failures may occur, IDOT crews are monitoring the situation and stand ready to respond. Motorists are advised to remain alert to slowing traffic and move over and slow down for maintenance workers and other emergency personnel.

Pavement failures can be reported to IDOT by calling 800-452-4368 or by reaching out to law enforcement via 911.

Additionally, motorists who must travel during extreme heat are urged to carry drinking water. Becoming stranded could be dangerous without proper hydration, as dehydration can occur quickly in these conditions.

For more information about pavement failures and how they occur, take a look at this educational video created by IDOT.

