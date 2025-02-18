COLLINSVILLE - IDOT Operations Engineer Joe Monroe has been out throughout the entire region today on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, observing the various state routes. When interviewed in the late morning, he said while high-volume interstate routes are generally in good shape, ramps were at that time somewhat hazardous due to snow accumulation and ongoing weather conditions.

Monroe noted that the heaviest snowfall was occurring in the southern part of the region, with varying accumulation levels reported to the north.

“If you are driving defensively, you can get where you need to go,” he advised. Traffic levels are crucial, he said, when it is this cold because sufficient vehicles moving at adequate speeds can help prevent snow from accumulating on the roads.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Interstate 255 was in decent condition, with plowing efforts ongoing in areas such as Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, which experienced more significant snowpack compared to other routes, Monroe said.

Monroe indicated that I-64 near O’Fallon was also reported to be in good shape. However, he cautioned that conditions were still sketchy in some areas, particularly where traffic was light.

Monroe’s observations included routes such as 159, 67, 270, and 55. He emphasized the importance of planning ahead, advising travelers to allow extra time for their journeys and to avoid discretionary travel during the snowfall.

“Be courteous and drive defensively,” he said.

The ongoing weather conditions have led IDOT crews to remain vigilant, with operations continuing into Wednesday.

