SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and local law enforcement across Illinois are sending a strong reminder: Whether you’re drinking alcohol, using cannabis or under the influence of any other impairing substance, if you get behind the wheel, you’ll face the consequences. During the July Fourth “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, zero tolerance will be showed for those driving impaired by alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.

“If you drive impaired, you’re putting yourself and others at risk of being injured or killed,” said Stephane B. Seck-Birhame, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “Don’t make this year’s Independence Day one that’ll be remembered for a tragedy that could have been avoided if you drove sober or had a designated driver.”

According to provisional IDOT data, last year in Illinois during the Independence Day holiday from 6 p.m. July 3 to 11:59 p.m. July 7, there were 17 fatal crashes resulting in 21 fatalities, an average of more than four people killed each day. Three of the 17 fatal crashes involved drivers who had been drinking, resulting in five of the 21 fatalities.

Police throughout the state will work to put an end to impaired driving and strongly enforce seat belt, speeding and other traffic laws. Wearing a seat belt is the law in Illinois and your best defense against impaired drivers. Buckle up and make sure your passengers do, too.

“Every day, ISP officers handle crashes that could have been avoided if people simply didn't drive after drinking or when high,” said ISP Division of Patrol Col. Chris Owen. “If you're celebrating the Independence Day holiday, plan ahead or call a ride share, but don't drive impaired.”

Remember these important safety tips:

If you’re planning to use drugs or alcohol, give your keys to a sober driver who can safely drive you home or call a taxi, rideshare service or, if available, your community’s sober ride program.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

Remind your friends to never get in a vehicle with an impaired driver. If you have a friend who is about to drive impaired, take their keys away and help them get home safely. Don’t worry about offending someone – you might be saving their life or someone else’s.

The Independence Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is funded with federal highway safety tax dollars administered by IDOT and runs through July 7. The effort is administered by IDOT with federal funds and coincides with the comprehensive multimedia campaign “It's Not a Game.”

