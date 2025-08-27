SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and law enforcement agencies throughout the state are reminding the public that if you drive under the influence of alcohol, cannabis or any other impairing substance, you’ll get pulled over as part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” safety campaign.

“Driving impaired is not a game,” said Stephane B. Seck-Birhame, bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering at IDOT. “You don’t get a second chance to make it right, so always make sure that anytime you’re behind the wheel, you’re sober, buckled up and following all traffic laws. It might save your life or someone else’s.”

During the safety campaign, which runs through Labor Day weekend, ISP, local police and sheriff’s departments are reminding the public that driving under the influence can come with sobering consequences.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to IDOT data, last year in Illinois over Labor Day weekend, from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, there were 11 fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths. Two of the 11 fatal crashes were alcohol-related, resulting in two of the 11 fatalities.

“We ask that if you are celebrating the contributions of our workforces this Labor Day, you do so smartly,” said ISP Division of Patrol Col. Chris Owen.?? “All too often, troopers handle crashes caused by someone driving under the influence.?The decision to drive takes only a moment, but the consequences can last a lifetime.”

Remember these important safety tips:

If you’re planning to use cannabis or alcohol, give your keys to a sober driver who can safely drive you home. Or call a taxi, rideshare service or your community’s sober ride program. Transit is another good option.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

Remind your friends to never get in a vehicle with an impaired driver. If you have a friend who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys away and help them get home safely. Don’t worry about offending them – you might be saving a life.

In addition to the heightened focus on impaired driving, the campaign also reinforces the importance of seat belt use, adherence to the speed limit and other traffic laws. Seat belt laws will be enforced as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” programs, which are funded through federal funds administered by IDOT and coincide with the department’s comprehensive multimedia campaign, “It's Not a Game.”

More like this: