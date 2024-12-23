SPRINGFIELD – This holiday season, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police, and more than 200 police and sheriff’s departments are joining forces for the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, reminding the public that law enforcement will focus not only on impaired drivers, but also seat belt violations, speeding, distracted driving and other traffic offenses.

“The holidays should be a time for celebration and creating memories — not for grief and loss caused by preventable crashes,” said Stephane B. Seck-Birhame, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “Whether you're using alcohol, cannabis or any other impairing substance, the message is the same: If you drive impaired, you risk lives, including your own.”

As holiday festivities fill calendars, it’s critical to plan for a sober ride home before celebrations begin. Law enforcement statewide reminds drivers to stay sober and buckle up to help ensure the holidays remain a time of joy rather than tragedy.

According to provisional IDOT data, in 2023 there were 1,241 traffic fatalities. Twelve lives were lost in nine fatal crashes during the holiday period from Dec. 22 to 25. Of those, four deaths involved at least one driver who tested positive for alcohol. As of Dec. 9 this year, there have been 1,192 deaths on Illinois roads, according to preliminary statistics.

“ISP troopers see crashes every day caused by someone who was driving under the influence,” said ISP Division of Patrol Lt. Col. Jason Bradley. “Don't become a statistic, especially a fatal statistic, this holiday season. If you're headed to a holiday party or celebration, plan for a sober driver and get home safe.”

IDOT and law enforcement recommend designating a sober driver and not letting friends and family members drive impaired. These are just two of many steps you can take to avoid a tragic crash or an arrest. Other important tips include:

Plan ahead. If you’ll be attending a party or going out, plan for a sober ride to take you home. If it’s your turn to be the designated driver, take that role seriously – your friends are relying on you.

Use your community’s sober ride program if available, call a cab or use your favorite ride-sharing app.

See a friend or family member who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and plan to get them home safely.

The increased traffic enforcement is made possible through federal funds administered by IDOT and supported by ISP and local law enforcement. The effort coincides with IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” radio, digital and TV campaign, which reminds the public of the consequences of impaired driving as well as distracted driving, work zone safety, pedestrian safety, motorcycle awareness and occupant safety. Visit www.itsnotagameillinois.com for more information.

