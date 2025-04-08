SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation is teaming up with the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies to promote Distracted Driving Awareness Month, reminding drivers to pay attention or pay the price. Distracted driving, which involves cellphone use or any activity that takes attention away from the task of operating your vehicle, is a risky behavior that endangers everyone on the road.

“Arriving late is better than never arriving. Stay focused, stay safe and reach your destination without distractions,” said Stephane B. Seck-Birhame, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering.“Remember: Don’t Drive Distracted. Eyes Forward.”

According to IDOT statistics, 260 people died and 29,458 people were injured in crashes involving distractions between 2019 and 2023. In 2023, 58 people were killed in crashes involving at least one distracted driver, 4.7% of all traffic fatalities that year.

All of these crashes can be prevented. Drivers can prioritize safe driving by keeping their hands on the wheel, their eyes on the road and their focus on driving, and by following these steps:

If you are expecting a text or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location.

Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

Cellphone use is habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature.

“Taking your attention away from the road and other drivers around you, even for just a second or two, can be a costly mistake, or even a deadly one,” said ISP Division of Patrol Col. Chris Owen. “The minute you get behind the wheel, driving should be your priority and everything else needs to take a back seat.”

“Don't Drive Distracted. Eyes Forward.” is a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration campaign focused on distracted driving prevention. The heightened enforcement in Illinois is made possible through federal funds administered by IDOT and coincides with the comprehensive multimedia campaign “It's Not a Game.”

