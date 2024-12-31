SPRINGFIELD – As 2024 comes to a close, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies are intensifying efforts to keep roads safe. The national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is underway now through the New Year, focusing on impaired driving, seat belt violations, speeding, distracted driving, and other dangerous behaviors throughout Illinois.

“Don’t start 2025 by making a costly and possibly fatal choice of getting behind the wheel impaired,” said Stephane B. Seck-Birhame, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. ?“Too many families will face this holiday season without a loved one due to a crash. These losses are preventable. One life lost on our roads is one too many.”

If you are out celebrating New Year’s Eve, it’s imperative to plan for a sober ride home before the festivities begin.

According to provisional data, in 2023 there were 1,241 traffic fatalities in Illinois. As of Dec. 23, there have been 1,137 deaths in 2024, according to preliminary statistics.

"As we ring in the New Year, the safety of our roadways is our top priority,” said Illinois State Police Division of Patrol Deputy Director, Colonel Christopher Owen. ? “Remember, if you plan to celebrate, make a plan to get home safely. ? Driving under the influence puts everyone at risk. Please drive sober and ensure a safe start to the year for yourself and others."

Do your part: Designate a sober driver and do not let friends and family members drive impaired. These are just two of many steps you can take to avoid a tragic crash or an arrest:

If it’s your turn to be the designated driver, take that role seriously – your friends are relying on you.

Use your community’s sober ride program if available, call a cab or use your favorite ride-sharing app.

See a friend or family member who is about to drive impaired by alcohol and/or drugs? Take the keys away and plan to get them home safely.

In addition to impaired driving and seat belt offenders, law enforcement will show zero tolerance for speeding, distracted driving and other offenses. The increased traffic enforcement is made possible through federal funds administered by IDOT and supported by ISP and local law enforcement. The effort coincides with IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” radio, digital and TV campaign, which reminds the public of the consequences of impaired driving as well as distracted driving, work zone safety, pedestrian safety, motorcycle awareness and occupant safety. Visit www.itsnotagameillinois.com for more information.

