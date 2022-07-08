IDOT: Illinois Route 109 Open Again Friday After Box Culvert Work
July 8, 2022 2:57 PM July 8, 2022 3:10 PM
JERSEY - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced Illinois Route 109 between Dow Road and Bethel Lane has reopened.
Joe Monroe, an IDOT Operations supervisor, confirmed the road opened earlier on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Monroe said the closure that started on June 27, 2022, was done to construct a new box culvert.
The road had been completely closed.