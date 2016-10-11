SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is embarking on a study to update the goals for the Federal Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program and review current programs and policies regarding participation of minority- and woman-owned businesses on state contracts.

Starting this month, the new disparity study will examine the current participation of all contractors on IDOT contracts, including minority- and women-owned firms and the local marketplace conditions for such businesses. The study results will help IDOT develop updated data on the availability of minority- and female-owned businesses and set overall goals.

As part of the study process, IDOT will be hosting six public meetings:

Tuesday, Oct. 25 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. 819 Depot Ave. Dixon, Ill. 61021 Assembly Room Wednesday, Oct. 26 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. 201 W. Center Court Schaumburg, Ill. 60196 Auditorium Thursday, Oct. 27 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. 900 South Desplaines St. Chicago, Ill. 60607 Conference Room Tuesday, Nov. 1 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. 401 Main St. Peoria, Ill. 61602 Sixth Floor Training Room Wednesday, Nov. 2 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. 2300 Dirksen Parkway Springfield, Ill. 62764 Hanley Auditorium Thursday, Nov. 3 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. 1102 Eastport Plaza Drive Collinsville, Ill. 62234 Regional Room

The meetings will allow the public to learn more about the disparity study. Vendors, contractors, industry representatives, and other stakeholders will be provided the opportunity to share testimony related to doing business with IDOT, including implementation of the federal DBE Program and other topics.

Testimony from the public meetings will become part of the evidence collected as part of the disparity study. Written testimony regarding experiences with IDOT and in the local marketplace are welcome and can be emailed to idotdisparitystudy@bbcresearch.com.

Visit IDOT’s Disparity Study webpage for more information.

