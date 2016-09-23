Temporary help needed to assist with snow-and-ice removal, public urged to apply

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation is in the process of hiring temporary help to assist with snow-and-ice removal throughout Illinois this winter. These seasonal employees will be hired on a full-time and an on-call basis.

The department's annual "snowbird" program requires employees to promptly respond to weather situations, assisting in snow-and-ice control and working in emergency conditions at any time, including weekends, holidays and nights. Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical, vision testing, drug and alcohol screening also are required.

Applicants will be selected based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications. Veterans are strongly encouraged to apply. For additional information, including details on pay and the potential for benefits, please click here.

