



ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will host a public meeting Thursday, June 9, in Alton to discuss the upcoming construction schedule for the Chicago-to-St. Louis high-speed rail program. The public will have an opportunity to learn more about the work that will take place, with detailed information on the impacts during construction and the subsequent benefits once they are complete.

The meeting, which will focus on improvements to be made in the Metro East area, will be held in an open-house format at the following time and location:

June 9, 2016

5 - 7 p.m.

Atrium Hotel

3800 Homer Adams Parkway

Alton, Ill.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view a video presentation, review exhibits, and meet with IDOT staff and representatives working on the project.

The Illinois High-Speed Rail Program will allow passenger service between Chicago and St. Louis to travel at speeds up to 110 mph. In addition, the program is improving safety at crossings as well as building new or improving stations throughout the corridor. IDOT is also purchasing, in conjunction with other states, new locomotives and passenger cars in order to improve the riding experience for passengers. The entire corridor is tentatively scheduled to be complete by the end of 2017.

For additional information, please visit www.idothsr.org. Comments and questions can also be made by calling (855) IDOT-HSR (436-8477). You also can receive updates on Facebook at www.facebook.com/IllinoisHighSpeedRail.

