SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and local law enforcement remind you to plan ahead for a sober ride home before partaking in any St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

When you know how you’ll get home after the revelry ends, you – and those around you – are more likely to end the night safely with your luck intact.

“Don’t push your luck this St. Patrick’s Day by driving impaired,” said Stephane B. Seck-Birhame, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering.

“Plan ahead for a safe celebration and don’t let anyone get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking or using drugs. Take their keys away and make sure they have a safe ride home. It might be the difference between a memorable celebration or a tragedy that could have easily been avoided by making the right choice.”

