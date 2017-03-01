COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions may be encountered along Illinois 157 (Bluff Road), north of Illinois Route 162 in Glen Carbon, Ill.

These lane restrictions will be in place from March 6, 2017 to June 1, 2017. These restrictions are required for intersection and drainage improvements at Illinois Route 157 and Main Street to construct a fourth leg to the intersection. Work is being completed by Keller Construction, Inc.

Article continues after sponsor message

Traffic delays may be encountered, so motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://www.twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: