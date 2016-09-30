GODFREY/BRIGHTON - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Terpening Road between Godfrey and Brighton in Jersey County will be closed to thru traffic between Illinois Route 111 and Conrad Road starting Monday, October 3, 2016, weather permitting.

This closure is required to construct a new asphalt roadway, Robin Winons, a spokespserson for IDOT, said. This work is expected to be completed by the end of October of this year.



"The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone," Winon said. "Detour signs will be in place to allow access to Conrad Road and Terpening Road."



The General Contractor on this project is Stutz Excavating, Inc., of Alton, IL. John Adcock is the supervising field engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. If you have any questions concerning this project, you may contact him at (618) 346-3352.



Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.



For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: