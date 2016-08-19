A similar sign will be posted in Marion County to alert drivers.

COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a weight restriction will be encountered at the bridge carrying Kinlou Road over a tributary to Skillet Fork Creek.  This bridge is located 8 miles east of Kinmundy, and just west of the Clay County line.

Effective immediately, the bridge is posted with the following limits:

  • Single unit vehicles are limited to 20 tons.
  • Combination vehicles with 3 or 4 axles are limited to 27 tons.
  • Combination vehicles with 5 or more axles are limited to 33 tons.

Vehicles in excess of these limits will need to use alternate routes.

Advance warning signs will be in place to alert and guide drivers around this restriction.  Regardless of their selected route, motorists are encouraged to be patient, reduce speed, and exercise caution in this area. 

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

